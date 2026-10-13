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Where We Live

'Generation Gilmore Girls' looks back 25 years later

Published October 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
Fans pose for a photo at the gazebo in New Milford during their “A Weekend in the Life” event.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Fans pose for a photo at the gazebo in New Milford during their “A Weekend in the Life” event.

"Gilmore Girls" premiered in October 2000 on The WB network. The series filled a niche at the time: female leads, three generations of women, and witty, fast-paced dialogue. But success was not immediate.

This hour, we listen to "Oy, with the Gilmores already!" It's an episode of Connecticut Public's new podcast "Generation Gilmore Girls."

This episode originally aired on December 8, 2025.

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