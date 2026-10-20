Beyond the textbook: Bringing real science into the classroom

High school science class can mean more than chemistry experiments and frog dissections.

Across Connecticut and beyond, students are getting hands-on experience with real genomic research through partnerships with working scientists. We explore how that looks in classrooms.

And later, author Lindsey Carmichael joins us to discuss her new book: "The Matilda Effect: How 25 Women Were Erased From History" and the women whose contributions have been overlooked or stolen.

We explore how bringing science to life, and setting the historical record straight, can help shape the next generation.

Guests:



Sarah Wojiski: director of education and external programs, The Jackson Laboratory

director of education and external programs, Janet Belval : Instructional coach, South Windsor High School

Instructional coach, South Windsor High School Lindsey Carmichael : author of “ The Matilda Effect: How 25 Women Were Erased From History ”

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