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Where We Live

Beyond the textbook: Bringing real science into the classroom

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published October 20, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
Students getting hands-on experience with real genomic research in the classroom.
SDI Productions
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E+ / Getty Images
Students getting hands-on experience with real genomic research in the classroom.

High school science class can mean more than chemistry experiments and frog dissections.

Across Connecticut and beyond, students are getting hands-on experience with real genomic research through partnerships with working scientists. We explore how that looks in classrooms.

And later, author Lindsey Carmichael joins us to discuss her new book: "The Matilda Effect: How 25 Women Were Erased From History" and the women whose contributions have been overlooked or stolen.

We explore how bringing science to life, and setting the historical record straight, can help shape the next generation.

Guests:

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast "Generation: Gilmore Girls." Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen