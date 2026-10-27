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Where We Live

Finding history in our own backyards

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published October 27, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
Students digging in during the Introduction to their Archaeology course at the Ethel Walker School October 15, 2026.
Chloe Wynne
/
Connecticut Public
Students digging in during the Introduction to their Archaeology course at the Ethel Walker School October 15, 2026.

What can the things we leave behind tell us about who we are?

At Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, students are learning archaeology by digging into their school’s history. Meanwhile, researchers are uncovering stories buried beneath the backyard of Two Wrasslin’ Cats Cafe in East Haddam.

And those discoveries helped inspire artist Jac Lahav’s mural, You Never Walk Alone, which brings generations of local history together – from the region’s Indigenous past to figures whose stories have too often been overlooked.

This hour, we explore how digging into the past can change the way we see the places we call home, and the people who helped shape them.

Guests:

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast "Generation: Gilmore Girls." Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
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Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen