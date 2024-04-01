© 2024 Connecticut Public

American Experience

The Big Burn

Season 27 Episode 4 | 52m 12s

In the summer of 1910, hundreds of wildfires raged across the Northern Rockies. By the time it was all over, more than three million acres had burned and at least 78 firefighters were dead. It was the largest fire in American history.

Aired: 02/02/15 | Expires: 08/23/24
Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
