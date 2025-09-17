The Presidents: FDR (Part 2)

Extras
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Historian Stephen Conway. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Christopher Brown. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Jane Kamensky. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, a new six-part, 12-hour documentary from Ken Burns.
The violent 1970 clash between student protestors and construction workers in downtown NY.
The story of L.A.’s noxious smog problem and the creation of the EPA and Clean Air Act.
The story of Edwin Land, whose iconic Polaroid camera let everyone instantly chronicle their lives.
The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
The story of one of the most influential yet forgotten civil rights figures, Walter White.
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
A look at the US vice presidency, from constitutional afterthought to position of political import.
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
The story of housewives who led a grassroots movement to galvanize the Superfund Bill.
The untold story of the people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer.