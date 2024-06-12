Springtime Feast

Test cook Elle Simone Scott makes host Julia Collin Davison Spiral-Sliced Ham Glazed with Cider-Vinegar Caramel. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for mandolines, and science expert Dan Souza explains the science of sound and texture. Test cook Lan Lam makes host Bridget Lancaster Patatas Panaderas (Spanish Potatoes with Olive Oil and Wine).