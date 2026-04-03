Comforting Japanese Dinners

Extras
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
See how a Wisconsin dairy farm turns cow manure into an energy source.
Travel to Nebraska where artists find rural life peaceful and inspiring to their creative work.
Discover how Farm Stay vacations are giving city kids a chance to discover rural America.
On Farm to Fork, fun with fungi and a special recipe for pasta.
Harvest season in Florida is all about picking and packing your favorite blueberries.
Saving America’s rural heritage one board at a time. Meet Pennsylvania’s “barn saver.”
Latest Episodes
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America's Test Kitchen Season 26
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America's Test Kitchen Season 25
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America's Test Kitchen Season 24
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America's Test Kitchen Season 23
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America's Test Kitchen Season 22
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America's Test Kitchen From Cooks Illustrated
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America's Test Kitchen Season 20
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America's Test Kitchen Season 19
Cold-Start Pan-Seared Chicken Breasts; Fastest, Easiest Mashed Potatoes; the best paper towels
Shrimp Cocktail, Beef Tenderloin with Cilantro-Mint Relish; expensive gadgets
Pan-Seared Halibut with Wilted Bitter Greens, Ma’amoul; frozen puff pastry tasting
Stuffed Spatchcock Turkey, Shaved Celery Salad; the best slicing knives
Gua Bao, Taiwanese Pork Rice; our favorite Hoisin sauce
Chicken Yassa (Senegalese Braised Chicken), Arroz con Pollo; chicken broth tasting
Ice Cream Cake, the science behind the cooling powers of ice
Spaghetti All’Assassina, Triple Mushroom Pasta; tasting of canned whole tomatoes
Glazed Boneless Beef Short Ribs, Make-Way-Ahead Dinner Rolls; tools for easy meal prep
Turkey Sausage Lasagna, Chocolate Sorbet; deep dive on sugars