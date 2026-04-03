Maple Pork Chops and Squash Soup

Test cook Erin McMurrer makes host Bridget Lancaster Maple Pork Chops with Sweet Potato–Bacon Hash. Equipment expert Adam Ried reviews enameled cast-iron skillets, and Techniquely host Lan Lam explains how to defrost food quickly. Finally, test cook Aran Goyoaga prepares Leek, Fennel, and Squash Soup with Sausage for host Julia Collin Davison.