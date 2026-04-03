Seafood Stew and Salmon Burgers

Extras
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Discover how Farm Stay vacations are giving city kids a chance to discover rural America.
Travel to Nebraska where artists find rural life peaceful and inspiring to their creative work.
See how a Wisconsin dairy farm turns cow manure into an energy source.
On Farm to Fork, fun with fungi and a special recipe for pasta.
Harvest season in Florida is all about picking and packing your favorite blueberries.
Saving America’s rural heritage one board at a time. Meet Pennsylvania’s “barn saver.”
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
America's Test Kitchen Season 26
-
America's Test Kitchen Season 25
-
America's Test Kitchen Season 24
-
America's Test Kitchen Season 23
-
America's Test Kitchen Season 22
-
America's Test Kitchen From Cooks Illustrated
-
America's Test Kitchen Season 20
-
America's Test Kitchen Season 19
Spaghetti All’Assassina, Triple Mushroom Pasta; tasting of canned whole tomatoes
Glazed Boneless Beef Short Ribs, Make-Way-Ahead Dinner Rolls; tools for easy meal prep
Cachapas con Queso de Mano (Venezuelan Cheese-Filled Corn Cakes), Fresh Corn Chowder; dish towels
Bauernfrühstück (German Farmer’s Breakfast), Appeltaart (Dutch Apple Pie); best cookie sheets
Turkey Sausage Lasagna, Chocolate Sorbet; deep dive on sugars
Chicken Yassa (Senegalese Braised Chicken), Arroz con Pollo; chicken broth tasting
Ice Cream Cake, the science behind the cooling powers of ice
Cold-Start Pan-Seared Chicken Breasts; Fastest, Easiest Mashed Potatoes; the best paper towels
Shrimp Cocktail, Beef Tenderloin with Cilantro-Mint Relish; expensive gadgets
Pan-Seared Halibut with Wilted Bitter Greens, Ma’amoul; frozen puff pastry tasting