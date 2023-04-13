© 2023 Connecticut Public

Astrid

In Custody

Season 2 Episode 8 | 56m 21s

A woman is accused of murdering her godfather at Alcoholics Anonymous. Astrid and Raphaelle seek to uncover the truth after the armed woman walks into the criminal documentation department and takes everyone hostage.

Aired: 04/19/23
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Astrid Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 49:34
Astrid
The Starling
A lawyer is killed in front of twelve witnesses who won’t--or can’t--help the police.
Episode: S2 E1 | 49:34
Watch 52:56
Astrid
Irezume
Astrid and Raphaelle must work with the Yakuza to discover who killed a gallery owner.
Episode: S2 E2 | 52:56
Watch 56:01
Astrid
Golem
A crime scene suggests that the mythical clay creature, the Golem, is behind the murder.
Episode: S2 E6 | 56:01
Watch 51:26
Astrid
Circe
A hastily burnt body is found in the woods as part of a pagan ritual.
Episode: S2 E5 | 51:26
Watch 52:04
Astrid
Fermata
The investigators find themselves on the trail of a musical murderer.
Episode: S2 E4 | 52:04
Watch 48:28
Astrid
Fermi Paradox
A man is killed in an ultra-secure factory and the main suspect has inexplicably escaped.
Episode: S2 E3 | 48:28
Watch 57:47
Astrid
The Book
An auction ends mysteriously when the auctioneer becomes delirious and dies.
Episode: S2 E7 | 57:47
Watch 56:53
Astrid
The Man Who Never Was
The duo ends up confronting the leader of an eco-terrorist group.
Episode: S1 E7 | 56:53
Watch 53:44
Astrid
Invisible
A woman is murdered, but the main suspect was in prison at the time of the events.
Episode: S1 E9 | 53:44
Watch 55:17
Astrid
The Dead and Company
After the president of an autistic association dies mysteriously, a new corpse is found.
Episode: S1 E8 | 55:17