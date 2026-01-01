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Austin City Limits

Olivia Rodrigo | ACL Backstage Conversation

Season 52 Episode 5206 | 11m 57s

Olivia Rodrigo talks with ACL's Alfredo Lopez about her #1 album "you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love," and more in a backstage conversation.

Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and funding is provided in part by Dell Technologies, the Austin Convention Center Department, Cirrus Logic and AXS Ticketing. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of Austin City Limits. Produced in the State of Texas with the support of the Office of the Governor, Texas Film Commission.
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