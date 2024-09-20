Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: Arnold Palmer-engraved Golf Club, ca. 1980
Appraisal: Weller Vase, ca. 1905
Appraisal: 17th C. Tibetan Gilt Bronze Buddha
Appraisal: Abraham Lincoln Hinrichs Group, ca. 1930
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.
Joyce receives an unexpected visitor and a teenage mother reveals a disturbing truth.
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.