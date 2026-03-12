© 2026 Connecticut Public

Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 37m 09s

Celebrate the legendary performers in a look back at their decades-long careers and ongoing songwriting partnership in this documentary from filmmaker Frank Marshall. Featuring performances of King’s classics, including “It’s Too Late,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “So Far Away” and Taylor’s “Sweet Baby James,” “Fire and Rain,” “Shower the People,” and many more.

Aired: 02/22/24
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Motion Preview
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 3:02
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Fireflies
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Water Preview
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:45
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Wetland Buffet
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:45
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:51
Call the Midwife
Geoffrey Visits Sister Veronica
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:51
Watch 1:09
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine Confronts Sister Julienne
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:09
Watch 3:34
Wilding
From Tamed to Wild
Charlie and Isabella face many challenges with their Wilding Project.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:34
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life on the Plains Preview
Often overlooked, tallgrass prairies are among the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30