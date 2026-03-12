Culture Club: Live at Wembley

Rock out with the iconic multi-platinum-selling 80s pop legends in a reunion concert before a sold-out hometown London crowd in 2016, after a hugely successful 60-city world tour. All four original band members—Boy George, Roy Hay, Mikey Craig and Jon Moss—performed at this once-in-a-lifetime concert of hits like “Karma Chameleon,” “Black Money,” “It’s a Miracle,” “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya” and more.