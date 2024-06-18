Dynamic Planet

Latest Episodes
Amid the world’s ecosystems in chaos, can science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future?
As our oceans change, can science, nature and tradition prepare us for a fast-changing future?
Examine how science, nature, and tradition can prepare us for the future as the planet heats up.
Explore how science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future as ice melts across the poles.
Extras
The Comcáac Turtle Guardians are doing all they can to protect sea turtles.
Coral Reefs make up less than 1% of the ocean, but support a quarter of all marine life.
Seals are tagged to create a record of the increasing seawater temperature.
Elite athlete trains in Athens at night to avoid the punishing daytime heat of summer.
The Yurok tribe conduct controlled burns to prevent wildfires and keep traditions alive.
Shannon Diener receives a call informing her that someone has been chased by an elephant.
Witness the unique behavior of polar bears hunting beluga whales in Canada.