Embark on this epic three-year journey, spanning all seven continents, and meet the extraordinary people and animals on the front line of climate change. Explore how science, nature, and tradition can prepare us for a fast-changing future.

Watch 7:20
Dynamic Planet
Antarctic Fur Seals vs. Leopard Seals
Antarctic fur seals need ice-free ground in order to breed. Why are they disappearing?
Clip: S1 E4 | 7:20
Watch 5:23
Dynamic Planet
Buffalo Harvest and Release
For the Blackfeet Tribe, bringing back buffalo will revitalize the landscape.
Clip: S1 E4 | 5:23
Watch 2:40
Dynamic Planet
Finding Methane Bubbles in Permafrost
The ground is made up of both ice and frozen soil called permafrost.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:40
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:48
Dynamic Planet
Earth
Amid the world’s ecosystems in chaos, can science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future?
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:48
Watch 53:18
Dynamic Planet
Water
As our oceans change, can science, nature and tradition prepare us for a fast-changing future?
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:18
Watch 53:16
Dynamic Planet
Fire
Examine how science, nature, and tradition can prepare us for the future as the planet heats up.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:16
Watch 53:18
Dynamic Planet
Ice
Explore how science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future as ice melts across the poles.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:18
Extras
Watch 0:30
Dynamic Planet
Episode 4 Preview
Amid the world’s ecosystems in chaos, can science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future?
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 6:00
Dynamic Planet
Turtle Hatching and Release
The Comcáac Turtle Guardians are doing all they can to protect sea turtles.
Clip: S1 E3 | 6:00
Watch 0:30
Dynamic Planet
Episode 3 Preview
As our oceans change, can science, nature and tradition prepare us for a fast-changing future?
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 6:53
Dynamic Planet
Coral Collection
Coral Reefs make up less than 1% of the ocean, but support a quarter of all marine life.
Clip: S1 E3 | 6:53
Watch 2:45
Dynamic Planet
Elephant Seal Tagging
Seals are tagged to create a record of the increasing seawater temperature.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:45
Watch 2:54
Dynamic Planet
Athens Runner
Elite athlete trains in Athens at night to avoid the punishing daytime heat of summer.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:54
Watch 0:30
Dynamic Planet
Episode 2 Preview
Examine how science, nature, and tradition can prepare us for the future as the planet heats up.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 8:14
Dynamic Planet
Yurok Controlled Burning
The Yurok tribe conduct controlled burns to prevent wildfires and keep traditions alive.
Clip: S1 E2 | 8:14
Watch 5:38
Dynamic Planet
Elephant Encounter
Shannon Diener receives a call informing her that someone has been chased by an elephant.
Clip: S1 E2 | 5:38
Watch 6:44
Dynamic Planet
Filming Polar Bears
Witness the unique behavior of polar bears hunting beluga whales in Canada.
Clip: S1 E1 | 6:44
