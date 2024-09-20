© 2025 Connecticut Public

Finding Your Roots

All in the Family

Season 5 Episode 10 | 52m 11s

The family stories of actor Ty Burrell, and radio host Joe Madison. Also a look at how a summer camp for children is using genetic genealogy to help young people better understand their burgeoning identities.

Aired: 04/08/19 | Expires: 05/07/19
Corporate support for Season 11 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. is provided by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Ancestry® and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support is also provided by Ford Foundation; Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation; Candace King Weir; by the Inkwell Society together with many of its members; and by public television viewers.
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Larger Than Life
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. connects Lea Salonga & Amanda Seyfried to their dramatic ancestors.
Episode: S11 E1 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
La Famiglia
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the Italian roots of Joy Behar & Michael Imperioli.
Episode: S11 E2 | 52:10
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Viewers Like You
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. solves mysteries for 3 everyday Americans chosen to be guests.
Episode: S10 E10 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
In the Blood
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. uncovers the surprising roots of Michael Douglas & Lena Dunham.
Episode: S10 E9 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Mean Streets
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps family trees of comedian Tracy Morgan & actor Anthony Ramos.
Episode: S10 E8 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
The Brick Wall Falls
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. shares ancestry with actor Danielle Brooks & singer Dionne Warwick.
Episode: S10 E7 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Far and Away
Sunny Hostin and Jesse Williams discover ancestors from very diverse places.
Episode: S10 E6 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Hold the Laughter
Bob Odenkirk and Iliza Shlesinger—two very funny people whose family trees brim with drama
Episode: S10 E5 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Buried Secrets
Sammy Hagar and Ed O’Neill discover the dramatic stories hidden within their own roots.
Episode: S10 E4 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Fathers and Sons
LeVar Burton & Wes Studi grew up fatherless, haunted by questions about their family trees
Episode: S10 E3 | 52:09