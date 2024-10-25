© 2025 Connecticut Public

Finding Your Roots

Family: Lost and Found

Season 9 Episode 6 | 52m 09s

Henry Louis Gates uses DNA detective work to solve haunting family mysteries for actor Joe Manganiello and football star Tony Gonzalez. Sifting through stories of the Armenian Genocide, the rise of Nazi Germany, the Jim Crow South, slavery, and the American Revolution, Gates unravels deep secrets and uncovers lost ancestors--compelling each of his guests to rethink their own identities.

Aired: 02/06/23 | Expires: 10/31/23
Corporate support for Season 11 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. is provided by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Ancestry® and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support is also provided by Ford Foundation; Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation; Candace King Weir; by the Inkwell Society together with many of its members; and by public television viewers.
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Finding My Roots
Family mysteries are solved for actor Laurence Fishburne & scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Episode: S11 E10 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Moving On Up
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of actor Sheryl Lee Ralph & historian Lonnie Bunch.
Episode: S11 E9 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
The Butterfly Effect
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the family trees of actors Debra Messing & Melanie Lynskey.
Episode: S11 E8 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
The Ties That Bind
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of married actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.
Episode: S11 E7 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Latin Roots
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. meets musician Rubén Blades & journalist Natalie Morales.
Episode: S11 E6 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Family Recipes
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the ancestry of notable chefs José Andrés & Sean Sherman.
Episode: S11 E5 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Dreamers One And All
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the ancestry of actor Sharon Stone & model Chrissy Teigen.
Episode: S11 E4 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Stranger Than Fiction
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. reveals inspiring ancestors of novelist Amy Tan & poet Rita Dove.
Episode: S11 E3 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
La Famiglia
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the Italian roots of Joy Behar & Michael Imperioli.
Episode: S11 E2 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Larger Than Life
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. connects Lea Salonga & Amanda Seyfried to their dramatic ancestors.
Episode: S11 E1 | 52:10