Family: Lost and Found

Extras
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
A four-part investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and ecological importance.
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
The story of how public libraries came to be free and open for all Americans—and remain so.
The Nonnatus team oversee the care of a man living inside an iron lung.
After the drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
Historian Simon Schama examines the Holocaust, 80 years after the liberation of Auschwitz.
Meet three Latin American community leaders fighting to retain access to their local water sources.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Finding Your Roots Season 11
-
Finding Your Roots Season 10
-
Finding Your Roots Season 9
-
Finding Your Roots Season 8
-
Finding Your Roots Season 7
-
Finding Your Roots Season 6
-
Finding Your Roots Season 5
-
Finding Your Roots Season 4
-
Finding Your Roots Season 3
-
Finding Your Roots Season 2
-
Finding Your Roots Season 1
Family mysteries are solved for actor Laurence Fishburne & scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of actor Sheryl Lee Ralph & historian Lonnie Bunch.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the family trees of actors Debra Messing & Melanie Lynskey.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of married actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. meets musician Rubén Blades & journalist Natalie Morales.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the ancestry of notable chefs José Andrés & Sean Sherman.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the ancestry of actor Sharon Stone & model Chrissy Teigen.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. reveals inspiring ancestors of novelist Amy Tan & poet Rita Dove.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the Italian roots of Joy Behar & Michael Imperioli.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. connects Lea Salonga & Amanda Seyfried to their dramatic ancestors.