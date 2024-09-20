© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
The French Chef Classics

French Onion Soup

Season 1 Episode 101 | 26m 46s

The most popular French soup, and superb Mediterranean vegetable soup. Julia illustrates: How to slice onions fast; how to cook and brown onions; hot to make onion soup gratinee; hot to make simple and tasty vegetable soup; hot to chop vegetables fast; how to make a cheese and garlic sauce for soup.

Aired: 07/31/12
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 2:56
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin’ Around
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Preview: S38 E6 | 2:56
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building Stuff: Change It! Preview
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Preview: S51 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping" - Preview
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Preview: S2024 E15 | 0:31
Watch 5:08
The Key Ingredient
Roasted Red Pepper and Walnut Dip | Kitchen Recipe
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Clip: S3 E309 | 5:08
Watch 0:30
The Key Ingredient
Preview | Sheri’s Home Recipes for the Holidays
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Clip: S3 E309 | 0:30
Watch 2:07
POV
Trailer | The Body Politic
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Preview: S37 E11 | 2:07
Watch 10:20
Mini Docs
A Place to Gather
Gather55 is a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Hartford that serves the city’s working poor.
Special: 10:20
Watch 56:41
PBS News Hour
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E327 | 56:41
Watch 3:00
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Dear Mrs. Doyle
Decades after his mother's passing, John Cruitt reaches out to his third grade teacher, Mrs. Doyle.
Special: 3:00
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
Gaetz ends AG bid amid sex trafficking allegations
Gaetz ends attorney general bid amid scrutiny over sex trafficking allegations
Clip: S2024 E327 | 5:33
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
The French Chef Classics
Quiche Lorraine
Julia prepares everybody's favorite French cheese pie.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The French Chef Classics
Apple Tart
Julia Child makes three French favorites.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46