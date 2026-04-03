An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger

Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Soybeans may soon be part of the asphalt beneath you.
A Vermont couple finds new ways to better protect their land from drought and floods.
An Iowa farm thrives as one of the state’s few Black-owned farms.
A Georgia farm keeps the produce coming year-round by planting and harvesting in different locations
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
Latest Episodes
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Great Performances Season 53
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Great Performances Season 52
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Great Performances Season 51
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Great Performances Season 50
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Great Performances Season 49
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Great Performances Season 48
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Great Performances Season 47
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Great Performances Season 46
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Great Performances Season 45
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Great Performances Season 44
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Great Performances Season 43
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Great Performances Season 42
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Great Performances Season 41
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Great Performances Season 40
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Great Performances Season 39
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Great Performances Season 38
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Great Performances Season 37
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Great Performances Season 36
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Great Performances Season 35
Directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall.
Recorded from Broadway, this musical tells the story of the American suffragist movement.
Josh Groban returns to PBS in a special, personal concert.
Scott Yoo crosses this sunlit, rainy, volcanic land of extremes to meet Icelandic composers.
With a host of Turkish musicians, Scott Yoo explores the city.
Scott Joplin was the king of ragtime, a new kind music for the turn of the 20th century.
Nadine Sierra stars as Amina in Bellini’s tale of love lost and found.
Scott Yoo journeys across Germany to find a window into Brahms’ inner life.
In this adaptation of Michael Chabon’s novel, two Jewish cousins invent an anti-fascist superhero.
Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris.