Irving Berlin’s Top Hat

Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
A Vermont couple finds new ways to better protect their land from drought and floods.
Soybeans may soon be part of the asphalt beneath you.
An Iowa farm thrives as one of the state’s few Black-owned farms.
A Georgia farm keeps the produce coming year-round by planting and harvesting in different locations
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
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Great Performances Season 53
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Great Performances Season 51
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Great Performances Season 50
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Great Performances Season 49
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Great Performances Season 48
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Great Performances Season 47
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Great Performances Season 46
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Great Performances Season 45
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Great Performances Season 44
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Great Performances Season 42
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Great Performances Season 41
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Great Performances Season 40
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Great Performances Season 39
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Great Performances Season 38
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Great Performances Season 37
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Great Performances Season 36
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Great Performances Season 35
Recorded from Broadway, this musical tells the story of the American suffragist movement.
Scott Yoo crosses this sunlit, rainy, volcanic land of extremes to meet Icelandic composers.
With a host of Turkish musicians, Scott Yoo explores the city.
Scott Joplin was the king of ragtime, a new kind music for the turn of the 20th century.
Nadine Sierra stars as Amina in Bellini’s tale of love lost and found.
Scott Yoo journeys across Germany to find a window into Brahms’ inner life.
In this adaptation of Michael Chabon’s novel, two Jewish cousins invent an anti-fascist superhero.
Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris.
Samara Joy makes her much-anticipated debut at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall.
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.