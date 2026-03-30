Great Performances at the Met: La Sonnambula

Extras
Promo: 250 Years of Americana
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Travel to Nebraska where artists find rural life peaceful and inspiring to their creative work.
On Farm to Fork, fun with fungi and a special recipe for pasta.
Discover how Farm Stay vacations are giving city kids a chance to discover rural America.
See how a Wisconsin dairy farm turns cow manure into an energy source.
Harvest season in Florida is all about picking and packing your favorite blueberries.
Saving America’s rural heritage one board at a time. Meet Pennsylvania’s “barn saver.”
We’ll take you to Louisiana where scientists are working to solve the mystery of what’s killing bees
Latest Episodes
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Great Performances Season 53
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Great Performances Season 51
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Great Performances Season 50
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Great Performances Season 48
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Great Performances Season 47
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Great Performances Season 46
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Great Performances Season 45
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Great Performances Season 44
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Great Performances Season 43
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Great Performances Season 42
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Great Performances Season 41
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Great Performances Season 40
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Great Performances Season 39
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Great Performances Season 38
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Great Performances Season 35
Scott Yoo crosses this sunlit, rainy, volcanic land of extremes to meet Icelandic composers.
With a host of Turkish musicians, Scott Yoo explores the city.
Scott Joplin was the king of ragtime, a new kind music for the turn of the 20th century.
Scott Yoo journeys across Germany to find a window into Brahms’ inner life.
In this adaptation of Michael Chabon’s novel, two Jewish cousins invent an anti-fascist superhero.
Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris.
Samara Joy makes her much-anticipated debut at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall.
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Ring in 2026 with the famed orchestra conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin hosted by Hugh Bonneville.
Experience the holiday classic in a new light.