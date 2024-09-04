© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Green Planet

Seasonal Worlds

Season 1 Episode 3 | 55m 55s

Sir David Attenborough reveals the surprising and dramatic effects of the four seasons on plant life. In order to survive the huge challenges each season presents, plants must use strategy, deception and remarkable feats of engineering.

Aired: 07/19/22 | Expires: 07/02/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:55
The Green Planet
Human Worlds
Sir David Attenborough reveals how humans help plants, many of which face extinction.
Episode: S1 E5 | 55:55
Watch 55:55
The Green Planet
Desert Worlds
Sir David Attenborough explores desert plants with survival tactics.
Episode: S1 E4 | 55:55
Watch 55:55
The Green Planet
Water Worlds
Sir David Attenborough discovers amazing water plants, some of which can count and hunt.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:55
Watch 55:54
The Green Planet
Tropical Worlds
Sir David Attenborough takes a plants-eye view of life in a rainforest.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:54