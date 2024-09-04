© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World

Episode 2

Season 1 Episode 2 | 54m 00s

Follow Greta's journey from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to Poland, where she speaks with miners who have lost their jobs. She also visits the UK, where she meets with one of her inspirations, Sir David Attenborough.

Aired: 04/21/21
Extras
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: The Thames Reaper
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 2: The Guild
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Episode: S5 E2 | 53:05
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:20
Watch 1:19
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 2015 Amanda Brisbane Studio Art Glass Bowl
Appraisal: 2015 Amanda Brisbane Studio Art Glass Bowl
Clip: S29 E2 | 1:19
Watch 1:55
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Arnold Palmer-engraved Golf Club, ca. 1980
Appraisal: Arnold Palmer-engraved Golf Club, ca. 1980
Clip: S29 E2 | 1:55
Watch 1:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Weller Vase, ca. 1905
Appraisal: Weller Vase, ca. 1905
Clip: S29 E2 | 1:03
Watch 2:06
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: W. Sharlhorne "Time for Man and Beast" Art, ca. 1995
Appraisal: W. Sharlhorne "Time for Man and Beast" Art, ca. 1995
Clip: S29 E2 | 2:06
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:21
Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World
Episode 3
Join Greta to investigate potential solutions to limit climate change.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:21
Watch 54:21
Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World
Episode 1
Greta witnesses the impacts of climate change first-hand at three key locations.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:21