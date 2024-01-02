Fishing for Trout Compliments

Sheri Castle learns how Sunburst Trout Company of Waynesville, NC, gets their tasty fish from their farm to your table. She heads to the kitchen and makes a smoked trout and potato soup as well as cornmeal-crusted trout with a creamed corn and tomato relish. Chef Cleophus Hethington joins her to make a beautiful whole trout dish, and then Sheri shows how to safely store fresh fish at home.