An Italian Cookout

No cookout is complete without a cold salad and Lidia’s "Antipasto" Rice Salad will surely be a favorite, with peppers, artichokes, olives & cheese! Lidia plans a trip to visit her grandson Ethan for a cookout with his roommates and a jar of her Giardiniera! Cheeseburgers always hit the spot, but Lidia gives these some Italian flavor. It’s time to get cookin’ outside with Lidia!