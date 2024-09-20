Is Dinner Ready?

Lidia wants everyone to enjoy cooking! Her Spicy Sheet Pan Pork Chops & Broccoli is a one-sheet wonder that gets dinner on the table in no time. Lidia teaches her grandson Miles to Revive Leftover Soup for an easy weeknight meal. And for dessert, Apricot Jam Half-Moons, a favorite in the Bastianich house. Learn how to revel in the glory of cooking dinner in this episode of Lidia’s Kitchen!