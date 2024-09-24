Roll Up Your Sleeves

I love artichoke season, and it’s worth the time to make these Artichokes Braised with Parsley & Prosciutto Cotto. I prefer my Chocolate Amaretti chewy with hazelnuts. Timballo with Sausage RaguÌ is an iconic dish that I made a bit simpler but it still gives a festive presentation that everyone will love. So let’s roll up our sleeves and get cooking. It’s the season of serving memories.