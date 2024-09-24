I say it every time and I’ll say it again…there is nothing more important than gathering around a table. Onion & Potato Gratin is a great dish for a large group it goes into the oven with easy prep. The aroma of this Rosemary Chickpeas brings back so many childhood memories. Pork Chops with Mushrooms and Pickled Peperoncini comes together in one pan. It’s simple…cook, sit down together & enjoy.