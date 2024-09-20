The Risotto is On

Today, Lidia gets creative, making a vibrant yellow saffron Seafood & Leek Risotto. Then, Lidia imparts an important lesson of how to Replenish your Stock using food scraps from her freezer. To finish this risotto fest, she shows us that we don’t always have to use arborio rice, like in her heart Barley Risotto with Cabbage and Sausage. Tune into Lidia’s Kitchen and master risotto the Lidia way!