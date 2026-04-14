A Matter of Economics

Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
On Farm to Fork, discover how to add some zing to your zucchini.
It’s old-time harvest days in California…bringing in the crop with a 30-mule team hitch.
Singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey takes to the stage to salute American agriculture.
We’ll sit with Rodney Dillard, who is now returning to his farming roots.
Saddle up to ride the high country in California with a program to save wild mustangs.
Travel back in time in efforts to save the tall grass prairie in Kansas.
A look back at a California winery dedicated to sustainable growing.
Latest Episodes
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Mundo Real Season 2
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Mundo Real Season 1
Delia, Laura and Dona Ines learn a lesson about prejudice, empathy and the complexity of humanity.
Doris sets out to help a runaway boy and his mother.
After Ángel steals a Mother’s Day gift, Delia and Dona Ines help him make things right.
Delia invites her new friend Bobby to meet her family.
The Blancos wish to honor the Thanksgiving traditions of Dona Ines.
After the Blancos experience a personal loss, Delia and Ángel each process their grief differently.
Delia is concerned her abuelo will embarrass her at her first school dance.
Ángel and Delia encounter Richard, a troubled boy who recently moved to the neighborhood.
Delia helps eccentric new neighbor Tina as she moves into the building.
Doris offers to help some of her neighbors, but finds herself overwhelmed.