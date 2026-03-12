Mundo Real

Latest Episodes
Delia, Laura and Dona Ines learn a lesson about prejudice, empathy and the complexity of humanity.
Doris sets out to help a runaway boy and his mother.
After Ángel steals a Mother’s Day gift, Delia and Dona Ines help him make things right.
Delia invites her new friend Bobby to meet her family.
Doris offers to help some of her neighbors, but finds herself overwhelmed.
The Blancos welcome cousin Anita from Puerto Rico. Delia struggles to connect with Anita.
During a sleepover, Delia becomes self-conscious about her family's home.
Doris and Luis discover that Delia kept a secret from them.
An advertising agency wants to shoot a television commercial in Luis' travel agency.
Delia is upset that her school is celebrating Santa Claus but not Three Kings Day.