Mundo Real

Is It Prejudice?

Season 1 Episode 10 | 28m 05s

Delia, Laura and Dona Ines all learn a lesson about prejudice, empathy and the complexity of humanity.

Aired: 05/07/26
Latest Episodes
Watch 28:55
Mundo Real
The Runaway
Doris sets out to help a runaway boy and his mother.
Episode: S1 E9 | 28:55
Watch 27:56
Mundo Real
Ángel Steals
After Ángel steals a Mother’s Day gift, Delia and Dona Ines help him make things right.
Episode: S1 E8 | 27:56
Watch 28:14
Mundo Real
Delia Finds a Boyfriend
Delia invites her new friend Bobby to meet her family.
Episode: S1 E7 | 28:14
Watch 28:14
Mundo Real
...And This Is Only Tuesday
Doris offers to help some of her neighbors, but finds herself overwhelmed.
Episode: S1 E6 | 28:14
Watch 28:58
Mundo Real
The Little Tomboy
The Blancos welcome cousin Anita from Puerto Rico. Delia struggles to connect with Anita.
Episode: S1 E5 | 28:58
Watch 28:12
Mundo Real
The Double Generation Gap
During a sleepover, Delia becomes self-conscious about her family's home.
Episode: S1 E4 | 28:12
Watch 28:17
Mundo Real
Dejar el Nido
Doris and Luis discover that Delia kept a secret from them.
Episode: S1 E3 | 28:17
Watch 29:00
Mundo Real
What Is a Puerto Rican?
An advertising agency wants to shoot a television commercial in Luis' travel agency.
Episode: S1 E2 | 29:00
Watch 27:46
Mundo Real
Delia vs. Santa Claus
Delia is upset that her school is celebrating Santa Claus but not Three Kings Day.
Episode: S1 E1 | 27:46