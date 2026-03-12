© 2026 Connecticut Public

Mundo Real

Delia vs. Santa Claus

Season 1 Episode 1 | 27m 46s

Delia is upset that her school is celebrating Santa Claus but not Three Kings Day. When an emotional misstep leaves her with lingering regret, Delia must reconsider how she expresses herself, while holding onto pride in her family's traditions.

Aired: 03/05/26
Latest Episodes
Watch 28:05
Mundo Real
Is It Prejudice?
Delia, Laura and Dona Ines learn a lesson about prejudice, empathy and the complexity of humanity.
Episode: S1 E10 | 28:05
Watch 28:55
Mundo Real
The Runaway
Doris sets out to help a runaway boy and his mother.
Episode: S1 E9 | 28:55
Watch 27:56
Mundo Real
Ángel Steals
After Ángel steals a Mother’s Day gift, Delia and Dona Ines help him make things right.
Episode: S1 E8 | 27:56
Watch 28:14
Mundo Real
Delia Finds a Boyfriend
Delia invites her new friend Bobby to meet her family.
Episode: S1 E7 | 28:14
Watch 28:14
Mundo Real
...And This Is Only Tuesday
Doris offers to help some of her neighbors, but finds herself overwhelmed.
Episode: S1 E6 | 28:14
Watch 28:58
Mundo Real
The Little Tomboy
The Blancos welcome cousin Anita from Puerto Rico. Delia struggles to connect with Anita.
Episode: S1 E5 | 28:58
Watch 28:12
Mundo Real
The Double Generation Gap
During a sleepover, Delia becomes self-conscious about her family's home.
Episode: S1 E4 | 28:12
Watch 28:17
Mundo Real
Dejar el Nido
Doris and Luis discover that Delia kept a secret from them.
Episode: S1 E3 | 28:17
Watch 29:00
Mundo Real
What Is a Puerto Rican?
An advertising agency wants to shoot a television commercial in Luis' travel agency.
Episode: S1 E2 | 29:00