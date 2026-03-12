What Is a Puerto Rican?

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Charlie and Isabella face many challenges with their Wilding Project.
Often overlooked, tallgrass prairies are among the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
Latest Episodes
Delia, Laura and Dona Ines learn a lesson about prejudice, empathy and the complexity of humanity.
Doris sets out to help a runaway boy and his mother.
After Ángel steals a Mother’s Day gift, Delia and Dona Ines help him make things right.
Delia invites her new friend Bobby to meet her family.
Doris offers to help some of her neighbors, but finds herself overwhelmed.
The Blancos welcome cousin Anita from Puerto Rico. Delia struggles to connect with Anita.
During a sleepover, Delia becomes self-conscious about her family's home.
Doris and Luis discover that Delia kept a secret from them.
Delia is upset that her school is celebrating Santa Claus but not Three Kings Day.