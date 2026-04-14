© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mundo Real

El Baile

Season 2 Episode 1 | 28m 38s

Delia is looking forward to her first school dance, but her excitement turns to fear that she will be embarrassed by the traditional expectations of her abuelo, Manuel, and Dona Ines. Delia's anxiety increases when Manuel and Dona Ines volunteer as chaperones for the dance.

Aired: 04/13/26
Extras
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Season 11 Official Preview
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Preview: S11 | 0:30
Watch 4:33
America's Heartland
California Historic Tractors Take to the Field
It’s old-time harvest days in California…bringing in the crop with a 30-mule team hitch.
Clip: S19 E10 | 4:33
Watch 4:52
America's Heartland
Michael Martin Murphey Salutes America's Farmers
Singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey takes to the stage to salute American agriculture.
Clip: S19 E10 | 4:52
Watch 5:49
America's Heartland
Rodney Dillard - Famous Musician and Farmer
We’ll sit with Rodney Dillard, who is now returning to his farming roots.
Clip: S19 E10 | 5:49
Watch 6:58
America's Heartland
Farm to Fork: Mini Zucchini Pies
On Farm to Fork, discover how to add some zing to your zucchini.
Clip: S19 E10 | 6:58
Watch 6:17
America's Heartland
Saving Historic Kansas Prairie Grasslands
Travel back in time in efforts to save the tall grass prairie in Kansas.
Clip: S19 E9 | 6:17
Watch 5:22
America's Heartland
South Dakota Farmers Harvest Winter Wheat
We’ll introduce you to a South Dakota farm family using technology to bring wheat to your table.
Clip: S19 E9 | 5:22
Watch 4:47
America's Heartland
California Mustang Ranch Saves Wild Horses
Saddle up to ride the high country in California with a program to save wild mustangs.
Clip: S19 E9 | 4:47
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Mundo Real Season 2
  • Mundo Real Season 1
Watch 28:05
Mundo Real
Is It Prejudice?
Delia, Laura and Dona Ines learn a lesson about prejudice, empathy and the complexity of humanity.
Episode: S1 E10 | 28:05
Watch 28:55
Mundo Real
The Runaway
Doris sets out to help a runaway boy and his mother.
Episode: S1 E9 | 28:55
Watch 27:56
Mundo Real
Ángel Steals
After Ángel steals a Mother’s Day gift, Delia and Dona Ines help him make things right.
Episode: S1 E8 | 27:56
Watch 28:14
Mundo Real
Delia Finds a Boyfriend
Delia invites her new friend Bobby to meet her family.
Episode: S1 E7 | 28:14
Watch 28:17
Mundo Real
San Gibin
The Blancos wish to honor the Thanksgiving traditions of Dona Ines.
Episode: S2 E3 | 28:17
Watch 27:44
Mundo Real
A Rose from Abuelo
After the Blancos experience a personal loss, Delia and Ángel each process their grief differently.
Episode: S2 E2 | 27:44
Watch 28:27
Mundo Real
A View from Another World
Delia helps eccentric new neighbor Tina as she moves into the building.
Episode: S2 E6 | 28:27
Watch 28:30
Mundo Real
A Matter of Economics
Manuel, Bobby and boxing champion José Torres must team up to save the Blancos' business.
Episode: S2 E4 | 28:30
Watch 28:50
Mundo Real
Pimienta
Ángel and Delia encounter Richard, a troubled boy who recently moved to the neighborhood.
Episode: S2 E5 | 28:50
Watch 28:14
Mundo Real
...And This Is Only Tuesday
Doris offers to help some of her neighbors, but finds herself overwhelmed.
Episode: S1 E6 | 28:14