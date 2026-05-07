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Mundo Real

A Paying Job

Season 3 Episode 2 | 29m 01s

Doris is offered a new job as a social worker, which requires her to also take night classes. The Blancos- especially Luis- struggle to adjust to Doris' new career.

Aired: 05/06/26
Extras
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Clip: S19 E13 | 5:35
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Clip: S19 E13 | 6:34
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America's Heartland
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Clip: S19 E13 | 4:35
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America's Heartland
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Clip: S19 E12 | 6:05
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A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:43
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A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:33
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America's Heartland
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A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:02
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