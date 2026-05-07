A Paying Job

Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
A Vermont couple finds new ways to better protect their land from drought and floods.
Soybeans may soon be part of the asphalt beneath you.
An Iowa farm thrives as one of the state’s few Black-owned farms.
A Georgia farm keeps the produce coming year-round by planting and harvesting in different locations
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Mundo Real Season 3
-
Mundo Real Season 2
-
Mundo Real Season 1
Delia, Laura and Dona Ines learn a lesson about prejudice, empathy and the complexity of humanity.
Ángel finds a job working for a struggling bodega owner, and helps him rejuvenate his business.
Delia helps Ángel and his friends recover the baseball they lost in an elderly neighbor's yard.
Dona Ines has her own idea to heal an injured Ángel, through the powers of "la botanica."
Doris sets out to help a runaway boy and his mother.
After Ángel steals a Mother’s Day gift, Delia and Dona Ines help him make things right.
Delia invites her new friend Bobby to meet her family.
Can Ángel pass his Math class without having to give up playing baseball?
Dona Ines' son Julio begins to adjust to life as a formerly incarcerated person.
Ángel, fascinated with the art museum, begins skipping school to spend more time there.