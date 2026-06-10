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Mundo Real

The Secret Teacher

Season 4 Episode 9 | 29m 11s

The Blancos are concerned when Pedrito, who is struggling at school, begins to disappear in the evenings. But his secret meetings with Dona Ines lead to an unexpected discovery.

Aired: 06/09/26
Extras
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  • All
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