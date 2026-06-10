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Mundo Real

El Güiro

Season 4 Episode 8 | 28m 38s

Ángel meets musician Don Marcelo, and is intrigued by his music instrument, a güiro. Don Marcelo's visit to the Blancos inspires the family to reflect on their favorite aspects of Puerto Rican art and music.

Aired: 06/09/26
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