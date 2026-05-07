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Mundo Real

La botánica

Season 3 Episode 3 | 28m 08s

Ángel is hospitalized after an accident. While his family visits him and the doctors treat his injuries, Dona Ines has her own idea as to how Ángel can be helped through the powers of "la botanica."

Aired: 05/06/26
Extras
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Clip: S19 E13 | 6:34
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America's Heartland
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Clip: S19 E13 | 4:35
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America's Heartland
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Clip: S19 E12 | 6:05
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A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:43
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Clip: S19 E12 | 5:33
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America's Heartland
Minnesota Sustainable Farming
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:02
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