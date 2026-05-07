La botánica

Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
A Vermont couple finds new ways to better protect their land from drought and floods.
Soybeans may soon be part of the asphalt beneath you.
An Iowa farm thrives as one of the state’s few Black-owned farms.
A Georgia farm keeps the produce coming year-round by planting and harvesting in different locations
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
Latest Episodes
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Mundo Real Season 3
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Mundo Real Season 2
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Mundo Real Season 1
Delia, Laura and Dona Ines learn a lesson about prejudice, empathy and the complexity of humanity.
Delia helps Ángel and his friends recover the baseball they lost in an elderly neighbor's yard.
Ángel finds a job working for a struggling bodega owner, and helps him rejuvenate his business.
Doris is offered a new job as a social worker. Luis struggles to adjust to Doris' new career.
Doris sets out to help a runaway boy and his mother.
After Ángel steals a Mother’s Day gift, Delia and Dona Ines help him make things right.
Delia invites her new friend Bobby to meet her family.
Can Ángel pass his Math class without having to give up playing baseball?
Delia only wants to give Valentine's cards to her friends and not the entire class.
Dona Ines' son Julio begins to adjust to life as a formerly incarcerated person.