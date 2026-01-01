Tigers Aren't Supposed to Do This

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Nature Season 45
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Nature Season 44
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Nature Season 43
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Nature Season 42
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Nature Season 41
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Nature Season 40
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Nature Season 39
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Nature Season 38
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Nature Season 37
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Nature Season 36
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Nature Season 35
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Nature Season 34
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Nature Season 33
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Nature Season 32
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Nature Season 31
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Nature Season 30
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Nature Season 29
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Nature Season 28
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Nature Season 27
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Nature Season 26
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Nature Season 25
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Nature Season 24
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Nature Season 23
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Nature Season 22
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Nature Season 21
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Nature Season 20
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Nature Season 18
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Nature Season 17
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Nature Season 15
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Nature Season 14
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Nature Season 13
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Nature Season 12
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Nature Season 10
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Nature Season 9
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Nature Season 8
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Nature Season 7
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Nature Season 6
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Nature Season 5
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Nature Season 4
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Nature Season 2
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
The story of legendary tigers of India told by a man who’s devoted his life to keeping them alive.
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.