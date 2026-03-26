March 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar.
Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit.
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Miss Higgins offers a positive outlook on the changes they're about to face.
Fred expresses his concerns about Sister Monica Joan declining health.
Trixie shares her passions for midwifery as the maternity home gets ready to close its doors.
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
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