NOVA

Bat Superpowers

Season 48 Episode 10 | 53m 13s

Bats have been implicated in deadly epidemics such as COVID-19 and Ebola, yet scientists are discovering evidence that they may hold a key to a longer and healthier life. From caves in Thailand and Texas to labs around the globe, NOVA meets the scientists who are decoding the superpowers of the bat.

Aired: 09/14/21 | Expires: 09/06/23
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Viking Cruises. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
