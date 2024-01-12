Building the Eiffel Tower

Extras
Explore the engineering behind Paris’s iconic landmark, the tallest structure of its time.
Surprising new evidence is rewriting the story of the giant stone heads of Easter Island.
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
The Nazis are ready to smuggle their goods into Chile, but Pedro steals everything.
Josefina asks Antonia for help finding her fiancé.
Eloísa is fired from the British Hospital after the attempted murder of Gato,
Pedro searches for the soldier's identity while Eloi seeks revenge at the port.
Gaspar and the police are following false leads regarding recent events at the port.
Josefina blames Eloísa for her breakup with Gaspar, causing a scandal in Valparaíso.
A family turns to science in their struggle to rediscover a history obscured by slavery.
Follow the quest to create a lifesaving malaria vaccine.
The inside story of China’s meteoric rise to the forefront of global innovation.
How did Earth give rise to humans? See what made our species' existence possible.
How did life bounce back after a cataclysmic extinction wiped out some 90% of all species?
See how life made the leap to land, turning a barren landscape into a lush, green world.
How did life survive on a planet covered in ice from pole to pole?
See how Earth transformed from a barren hellscape to a planet capable of sustaining life.