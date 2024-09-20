© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
The Paris Murders

Burnout

Season 5 Episode 9 | 54m 33s

The body of a disgraced doctor is found charred in his home. Can Adele maintain focus on the case? The specter of Argos has risen again through his lawyer, who puts pressure on Adele and may well succeed in freeing the psychopath.

Aired: 04/12/23
Extras
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: The Thames Reaper
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05
Watch 3:26
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Winchester Single W Cartridge Board, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Winchester Single W Cartridge Board, ca. 1890
Clip: S29 E3 | 3:26
Watch 3:16
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Neal Walters Circus Poster & Woodblocks, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Neal Walters Circus Poster & Woodblocks, ca. 1950
Clip: S29 E3 | 3:16
Watch 2:34
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Omega Seamaster 300 Wristwatch, ca. 1965
Appraisal: Omega Seamaster 300 Wristwatch, ca. 1965
Clip: S29 E3 | 2:34
Watch 2:39
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Japanese Russet Iron Namban Helmet, ca. 1800
Appraisal: Japanese Russet Iron Namban Helmet, ca. 1800
Clip: S29 E3 | 2:39
Watch 2:27
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 2nd - 3rd C. E. Roman Glass Bottles
Appraisal: 2nd - 3rd C. E. Roman Glass Bottles
Clip: S29 E3 | 2:27
Watch 1:25
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1956 Curta Calculator Type II
Appraisal: 1956 Curta Calculator Type II
Clip: S29 E3 | 1:25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 7
  • The Paris Murders Season 6
  • The Paris Murders Season 5
  • The Paris Murders Season 4
  • The Paris Murders Season 3
  • The Paris Murders Season 2
  • The Paris Murders Season 1
Watch 54:19
The Paris Murders
Toxic
A Christmas nightmare unfolds when a man is sprayed in the face with a dangerous chemical.
Episode: S7 E7 | 54:19
Watch 52:10
The Paris Murders
Requiem
A history of robbing and conning catches up to Elisa and Roman on Christmas morning.
Episode: S7 E8 | 52:10
Watch 55:09
The Paris Murders
Crossing Paths, Part 2
Rocher and Elisa race against time to prevent the killer from getting to his next target.
Episode: S7 E6 | 55:09
Watch 47:18
The Paris Murders
Connections
Elisa joins the squad. Can she prove herself? Will her background come to light?
Episode: S7 E2 | 47:18
Watch 47:19
The Paris Murders
In My Flesh
A young woman is found dead with her mouth stapled shut. Did someone want to silence her?
Episode: S7 E3 | 47:19
Watch 49:00
The Paris Murders
She-Wolves
Elisa witnesses strange phenomena in the woods where a young boy went missing.
Episode: S7 E4 | 49:00
Watch 54:30
The Paris Murders
Double Dealing
When Rocher witnesses a crime, he investigates the case along with a mysterious woman.
Episode: S7 E1 | 54:30
Watch 52:37
The Paris Murders
Crossing Paths, Part 1
The team tries to solve a murder with no leads; a man from Elisa’s past shows up.
Episode: S7 E5 | 52:37
Watch 55:19
The Paris Murders
Love at First Sight
A concierge is brutally beaten to death and a room full of mannequins is their only lead.
Episode: S6 E9 | 55:19
Watch 52:32
The Paris Murders
Life Dreams
Rocher is implicated in the suicide of a former girlfriend who accused him of harassment.
Episode: S6 E10 | 52:32