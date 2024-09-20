© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Paris Murders

The Heirs, Part 1

Season 5 Episode 3 | 52m 55s

On their way to a seminar in the countryside, the team discovers a pregnant woman, unconscious and seriously injured on the side of the road. Evidence seems to tie the woman to a local vineyard, but how?

Aired: 04/12/23
Watch 47:18
The Paris Murders
Connections
Elisa joins the squad. Can she prove herself? Will her background come to light?
Episode: S7 E2 | 47:18
Watch 49:00
The Paris Murders
She-Wolves
Elisa witnesses strange phenomena in the woods where a young boy went missing.
Episode: S7 E4 | 49:00
Watch 47:19
The Paris Murders
In My Flesh
A young woman is found dead with her mouth stapled shut. Did someone want to silence her?
Episode: S7 E3 | 47:19
Watch 54:30
The Paris Murders
Double Dealing
When Rocher witnesses a crime, he investigates the case along with a mysterious woman.
Episode: S7 E1 | 54:30
Watch 52:37
The Paris Murders
Crossing Paths, Part 1
The team tries to solve a murder with no leads; a man from Elisa’s past shows up.
Episode: S7 E5 | 52:37
Watch 54:19
The Paris Murders
Toxic
A Christmas nightmare unfolds when a man is sprayed in the face with a dangerous chemical.
Episode: S7 E7 | 54:19
Watch 52:10
The Paris Murders
Requiem
A history of robbing and conning catches up to Elisa and Roman on Christmas morning.
Episode: S7 E8 | 52:10
Watch 55:09
The Paris Murders
Crossing Paths, Part 2
Rocher and Elisa race against time to prevent the killer from getting to his next target.
Episode: S7 E6 | 55:09
Watch 50:12
The Paris Murders
Imaginary
A dead man is found in a room locked from the inside. No one could have entered or left.
Episode: S6 E4 | 50:12
Watch 53:42
The Paris Murders
Jonah
A grieving mother is looking for her child's killer.
Episode: S6 E5 | 53:42