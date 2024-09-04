© 2024 Connecticut Public

Planet California

Rivers of Gold

Season 1 Episode 1 | 53m 02s

It is a land of extremes - tallest, deepest, highest, hottest. And home to the richest biodiversity in the Americas, from gray whales traveling the California Current to mountain lions in the Sierra Nevada and redwoods harvesting water from the air. In a rapidly changing and thirsty world, drought, dams and fire pose dire threats to an ecosystem connected by rivers on land, air and sea.

Aired: 06/21/22 | Expires: 05/13/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:33
Planet California
Close Encounters
A wild and spectacular cast of creatures on land and sea are ready for their close-up.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:33