© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Resistance: They Fought Back

Resistance: They Fought Back

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 24m 44s

People have a myth stuck in their heads that during the Holocaust, Jews went to their deaths “like sheep to the slaughter.” But this is where the real story begins. Jews did not go as sheep to the slaughter. They fought back.

Aired: 01/26/25 | Expires: 02/02/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: The first woman to be crowned Queen
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:55
Watch 4:05
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: Her earliest portrait
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:05
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Bike Vessel
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Preview: S26 E13 | 0:30
Watch 2:49
Secrets of the Dead
Extended Preview | Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Preview: S22 E5 | 2:49
Watch 3:13
Secrets of the Dead
The ERR and the Nazi Party’s systematic looting of Europe
During WWII, the ERR operationalized Nazi art looting on an industrial scale.
Clip: S22 E5 | 3:13
Watch 0:29
Finding Edna Lewis
Trailer
Join Deb Freeman to discover the life and legacy of chef Edna Lewis, one dish at a time.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:29
Watch 2:34
Finding Edna Lewis
Amethyst Ganaway: Lowcountry Spiced Shark Cookout
Chef Amethyst Ganaway does a cookout with Lowcountry spiced shark and an Edna Lewis sensibility.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:34
Watch 2:59
Finding Edna Lewis
Mashama Bailey: Taking Inspiration from Edna Lewis
Chef Mashama Bailey reveals how her Savannah restaurant takes daily inspiration from Edna Lewis.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:59
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Skin of Glass
A filmmaker learns her architect father’s iconic design in São Paulo is occupied by unhoused people.
Preview: S26 E12 | 0:30