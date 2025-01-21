Resistance: They Fought Back

Extras
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
During WWII, the ERR operationalized Nazi art looting on an industrial scale.
Join Deb Freeman to discover the life and legacy of chef Edna Lewis, one dish at a time.
Chef Amethyst Ganaway does a cookout with Lowcountry spiced shark and an Edna Lewis sensibility.
Chef Mashama Bailey reveals how her Savannah restaurant takes daily inspiration from Edna Lewis.
A filmmaker learns her architect father’s iconic design in São Paulo is occupied by unhoused people.