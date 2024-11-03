How Sweet It Is

Holidays are when Sara pulls out the stops when it comes to sweets and desserts. Try her Glazed Pears and shortbread pecan praline, or the surprising twist on potstickers filled with dried plum and apricots. On Ask Sara, she shares tips on blind baking a pie crust for the pumpkin and apple pies of the season. Then a favorite food gift in Sara’s family - homemade Chocolate Peppermint Bark.