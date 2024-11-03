© 2024 Connecticut Public

Sara's Weeknight Meals

How Sweet It Is

Season 13 Episode 1308 | 26m 46s

Holidays are when Sara pulls out the stops when it comes to sweets and desserts. Try her Glazed Pears and shortbread pecan praline, or the surprising twist on potstickers filled with dried plum and apricots. On Ask Sara, she shares tips on blind baking a pie crust for the pumpkin and apple pies of the season. Then a favorite food gift in Sara’s family - homemade Chocolate Peppermint Bark.

Aired: 09/30/24 | Expires: 01/17/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Barcelona: Gaudi, Gin and Gambas
Sara joins food journalist Matt Goulding to mix the city’s favorite drink.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
UNDER THE ACROPOLIS
Fish is on the menu when Sara joins Greek Chef Maria Loi in a harbor near Athens
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
A TASTE OF TUNISIA AND TURKEY
Sara starts a food tour of Tunisia at a tea house with chef and food historian Malek Labidi
Episode: S13 E1301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Catalon Soul Food
A wild food tour of Barcelona kicks off Sara’s discovery of Catalon foods.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Shrimp: Santorini to Vancouver
Sara joins local chef Christos Tyrantasyllopoulos to make three famous Greek dishes.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Olive Mallorca: A Wood Fired Feast
Sara and local chef Joan Abrams in Mallorca to cook over an open fire.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
A Tale of Two Chinatowns
Two unique Chinatowns of North America are the focus of this deep dive into its cultural heritage.
Episode: S13 E1310 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Which Came First?
Chicken or eggs? We love them both and Sara’s got some amazing recipes to make them shine.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Family Friendly Fare
Sara conquers the challenge of making kid-friendly meals with two family favorites.
Episode: S13 E1309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Essential Pastas of Rome
Sara kicks off a visit to Rome with a street food tour led by American Ex Pat Katie Parla.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46