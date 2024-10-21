© 2024 Connecticut Public

Sara's Weeknight Meals

Barcelona: Gaudi, Gin and Gambas

Season 13 Episode 1306 | 26m 46s

If having gin and tonics in the shadow of the iconic Sagreda Familia caps your dream day in Barcelona, we’ve got you covered. Sara joins ex-pat food journalist Matt Goulding (‘Eat This, Not That’) to mix the city’s favorite drink, and they make easy Catalon dishes like Gambas al’ajillo, a yummy garlic shrimp to start, then a local classic Iberico Pork with Romanesco sauce.

Aired: 09/30/24 | Expires: 01/03/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
UNDER THE ACROPOLIS
Fish is on the menu when Sara joins Greek Chef Maria Loi in a harbor near Athens
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
A TASTE OF TUNISIA AND TURKEY
Sara starts a food tour of Tunisia at a tea house with chef and food historian Malek Labidi
Episode: S13 E1301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Catalon Soul Food
A wild food tour of Barcelona kicks off Sara’s discovery of Catalon foods.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Shrimp: Santorini to Vancouver
Sara joins local chef Christos Tyrantasyllopoulos to make three famous Greek dishes.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Olive Mallorca: A Wood Fired Feast
Sara and local chef Joan Abrams in Mallorca to cook over an open fire.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
A Tale of Two Chinatowns
Two unique Chinatowns of North America are the focus of this deep dive into its cultural heritage.
Episode: S13 E1310 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Which Came First?
Chicken or eggs? We love them both and Sara’s got some amazing recipes to make them shine.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Family Friendly Fare
Sara conquers the challenge of making kid-friendly meals with two family favorites.
Episode: S13 E1309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
How Sweet It Is
Sara pulls out the stops when it comes to sweets and desserts for the holidays.
Episode: S13 E1308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Essential Pastas of Rome
Sara kicks off a visit to Rome with a street food tour led by American Ex Pat Katie Parla.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46