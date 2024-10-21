Barcelona: Gaudi, Gin and Gambas

If having gin and tonics in the shadow of the iconic Sagreda Familia caps your dream day in Barcelona, we’ve got you covered. Sara joins ex-pat food journalist Matt Goulding (‘Eat This, Not That’) to mix the city’s favorite drink, and they make easy Catalon dishes like Gambas al’ajillo, a yummy garlic shrimp to start, then a local classic Iberico Pork with Romanesco sauce.