© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sara's Weeknight Meals

Speedy Pasta: Italy vs U.S.

Season 14 Episode 1407 | 27m 30s

A Florida grandmother demonstrates two fast pantry favorites – Tuna and Caper Pasta and a Quick Bread. Later in Italy, we follow a woman determined to save the recipes of Italian grandmothers who still make pasta by hand. In Parma, we visit a farm where three local products turn into a fast pasta with Parmesan, Prosciutto and Tomatoes.

Aired: 11/11/25 | Expires: 01/11/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
The American Revolution
Inside Look: Making The American Revolution
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
Special:
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'The American Revolution Changed The World'
Historian Stephen Conway. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'One Common Cause'
Historian Christopher Brown. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'The Extraordinary Thing About the Patriot Side'
Historian Jane Kamensky. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:33
The American Revolution
Saratoga: A Psychological Turning Point
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
Clip: 0:33
Watch 3:37
The American Revolution
Inside Look | People Just Like Us
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Clip: 3:37
Watch 10:33
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Voices of the Revolution
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
Clip: 10:33
Watch 3:57
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Finding Facts
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
Clip: 3:57
Watch 6:29
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Making the Revolution
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Clip: 6:29
Watch 6:18
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Our Origin Story
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
Clip: 6:18
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 14
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 13
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 12
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 11
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 10
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 9
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 8
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 7
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 6
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 5
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 3
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 2
Watch 27:30
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Salmon; May the North Be with You
Fresh salmon coated with the Italian bread mixture, Muddica; Grilled on a cedar plank in Alaska.
Episode: S14 E1406 | 27:30
Watch 28:00
Sara's Weeknight Meals
The Turkish Table
A hearty Turkish breakfast followed by Turkish Lamb Shanks and Ouzo at a country inn near Ephesus.
Episode: S14 E1404 | 28:00
Watch 26:45
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Magic Mediterranean Meals
Sara makes individual Lamb and Hummus Pita Pizzas on the Greek island of Lesvos.
Episode: S14 E1401 | 26:45
Watch 27:30
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Franco Spanish Feast
A tapas tour of Barcelona winds through historic backstreets to an unmarked dive with a viral treat.
Episode: S14 E1403 | 27:30
Watch 27:45
Sara's Weeknight Meals
My Italian Kitchen
Sara tries Puglian Mint Frittata and Arugula Salad from an Italian American home cook in Rome.
Episode: S14 E1405 | 27:45
Watch 27:00
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Spice Route: Istanbul to Morocco
Sara goes fishing on the Bosphorus in Istanbul, followed by a fish feast at a Sultans Palace.
Episode: S14 E1402 | 27:00
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Barcelona: Gaudi, Gin and Gambas
Sara joins food journalist Matt Goulding to mix the city’s favorite drink.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Catalon Soul Food
A wild food tour of Barcelona kicks off Sara’s discovery of Catalon foods.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Olive Mallorca: A Wood Fired Feast
Sara and local chef Joan Abrams in Mallorca to cook over an open fire.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
UNDER THE ACROPOLIS
Fish is on the menu when Sara joins Greek Chef Maria Loi in a harbor near Athens
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46